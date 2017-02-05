class="post-template-default single single-post postid-213468 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Ed Board opposes bills to allow charter schools, vouchers

BY Associated Press | February 5, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Board of Education voted Friday to oppose legislative bills that would authorize charter schools and provide vouchers for students to attend private schools in certain cases.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the board voted 7-1 to oppose those bills. Only board member Pat McPherson, of Omaha, supported the bills.

The first bill would authorize charter schools in districts with low-performing public schools. Several board members questioned the constitutionality of that proposal, noting it would create a separate commission to oversee charter schools.

The other measure would provide vouchers for students to attend private schools if their local schools are among the lowest-performing statewide.

