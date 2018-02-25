Editorial: Kearney business leaders concerned about proposed UNK cuts

Darren Robinson, President

Economic Development Council

of Buffalo County

Derek Rusher, President/CEO

Kearney Area Chamber of

Commerce

Roger Jasnoch, Director

Kearney Visitors Bureau

The Economic Development Council of Buffalo County, the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Kearney Visitors Bureau have serious concerns about the recent and projected cuts to the NU System. We are particularly concerned with how these cuts will impact the University of Nebraska at Kearney and greater Nebraska.

We believe the extent of the announced cuts has already had a direct and adverse impact on central Nebraska and we have heard from many business-owners, community leaders, and other individuals who share the same concern. The

proposed cuts have caused students, parents, and teachers to question whether choosing the University of Nebraska is a good decision. Ask the 56 student athletes and the 10 incoming freshmen, who are losing their programs, how this first round of cuts is affecting their decision to choose UNK? This is our future workforce that we desperately need to support,

grow, and keep in our state. And this represents just the first round of proposed cuts with more on the way.

Every business in our community will be impacted either by a reduction in our educated workforce, a reduction in visitors to our community, or the loss of families that will either choose, or be forced, to leave the community. The position cuts also represent a reduction in dozens of new families buying homes and bringing their partners and extended families to

fill jobs and invest in Nebraska. UNK contributes more than $653 million annually to Nebraska’s economy with more than $115 million annually to the Kearney area economy. Direct spending by UNK and its faculty, staff, and students create sales and employment opportunities for local businesses. Spending on higher education is the only area where state spending actually provides a return on our investment. The University of Nebraska returns $6 for every $1 the state invests.

The cuts to the University are not just economic. The cuts are unraveling years of work and philanthropic support to build programs, years of state invested dollars to build confidence in our University system and is creating years of anxiety for the students that are directly impacted by these cuts. To make matters worse, the University receives only 13% of the

state’s general fund, but is being asked to take roughly 34% of the total cut being imposed across state government.

For all these reasons, and more, we urge area community members and business leaders to contact your state senator and tell them no more cuts to the University of Nebraska at Kearney.