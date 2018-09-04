class="post-template-default single single-post postid-332905 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Educational events to teach about nuclear waste shipping | KRVN Radio

Educational events to teach about nuclear waste shipping

BY Associated Press | September 4, 2018
Home News Regional News
Educational events to teach about nuclear waste shipping

Grand Island, Neb. — Educational road shows are being held to teach the public about waste produced from nuclear energy that could be shipped through Nebraska and other states this fall.

The Grand Island Independent reports that the shows provide information about the shipments from Argonne National Laboratory in suburban Chicago to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plane near Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Residents will be able to examine the trucks, trailers and containers used during the shipping process. They’ll also be able to learn about transportation and safety protocols.

James Mason is with a U.S. Department of Energy. He says the waste typically contains contaminated items like rubber gloves, gowns and tools.

Mason said shipping could begin in the fall or next spring. About five shipments would be handled annually.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments