Edward Hood Guilty on Three Counts

Yesterday, in Garden County District Court, before the Honorable Derek Weimer, Edward Hood, aged 48, was found guilty by a jury for Count I Motor Vehicle Homicide-prior DUI, a Class II felony; Count II Manslaughter, a Class 3 felony; and Count III Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a Class 3A felony.

On December 7, 2013, Edward Hood was driving from Sheridan, Wyoming, when he lost control of his vehicle five miles west of Oshkosh in Garden County, and crossed the center line striking a west bound vehicle, driven by Terry Hofer, of Ogallala, Nebraska. Ms. Hofer died as the result of the accident and her passenger, Claudia Weinbender, sustained life threatening injuries.

At the time of the accident, Hood was driving under the influence of alcohol. Hood had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court on a DUI charge in Florida when the accident occurred. An open container of alcohol was found in his vehicle by law enforcement officers.

Deputy Garden County Attorney Rory Roundtree, and Assistant Attorneys General Greg Ariza and Ed Vierk, prosecuted the case. The Garden County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol handled the investigation.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 5, 2017, in Garden County District Court.