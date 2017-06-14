EEOC lawsuit: Nebraska bank violated federal equal pay law

WOOD RIVER, Neb. — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing a Nebraska bank it says violated federal law by paying a woman less than it paid a man for the same work.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the lawsuit says Heritage Bank in Wood River paid Christine Schwieger and another woman, both relationship managers who sold insurance at bank branches, a salary of $30,000, plus commission, from 2010 to 2013.

The lawsuit says that in 2014, a man hired to replace the other woman, who had quit, was paid $40,000 plus commission for the same job.

The EEOC says that the bank did nothing when Schwieger complained, violating the Equal Pay Act of 1963.