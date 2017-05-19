EF-1 tornado confirmed near town ravaged by 2014 twister

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-237034 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | May 19, 2017
PILGER, Neb. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a short-lived tornado damaged a farmstead near a northeast Nebraska town that was ravaged by a twister nearly three years ago.

The service says the twister struck the ground around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday near Pilger and roared north a little more than a third of a mile,
destroying a machine shed and damaging other buildings on the Cuming County farm. It was rated an EF-1 tornado, with winds of up to 110 mph.

No injuries have been reported.

The June 2014 Pilger tornado killed two people and heavily damaged the town of about 350 residents.

