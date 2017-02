Instead of holding an Eggs N Issues legislative forum in each community of Gothenburg, Cozad and Lexington, the sponsoring Chambers of Commerce will be combining them into one event this year. This year’s Eggs N Issues, featuring Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams, will be held on February 25th, a Wednesday, from 9:00am to 10:00am at the Cozad Grand Generation Center. A breakfast with egg dishes will be served and all are invited.