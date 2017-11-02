Eight county crime spree results in two arrests

YORK – Two Duncan residents are in jail after going on a crime spree that stretched four days in eight separate counties. Randall Armagost and Sarah Inness were booked into the York County jail after a traffic stop conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol on Sunday. During the stop, a small amount of methamphetamine was found in their vehicle along with several stolen items. After further investigation, it was determined the duo burglarized 18 different businesses in Merrick, Howard, Buffalo, Hamilton, Clay, Boone, Polk and York counties during a four day stretch. The two just came off a burglary in Benedict where they stole approximately $500 from one business and caused significant property damage to another on Sunday minutes before being pulled over by the NSP. According to court records, the two have not been charged yet. The incidents are still under investigation.