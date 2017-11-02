class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269570 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Eight county crime spree results in two arrests | KRVN Radio

Eight county crime spree results in two arrests

BY News | November 2, 2017
Home News Regional News
Eight county crime spree results in two arrests
Courtesy/York County Sheriff's Office. Left, Sarah Inness, right, Randall Armagost.

YORK – Two Duncan residents are in jail after going on a crime spree that stretched four days in eight separate counties. Randall Armagost and Sarah Inness were booked into the York County jail after a traffic stop conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol on Sunday. During the stop, a small amount of methamphetamine was found in their vehicle along with several stolen items. After further investigation, it was determined the duo burglarized 18 different businesses in Merrick, Howard, Buffalo, Hamilton, Clay, Boone, Polk and York counties during a four day stretch. The two just came off a burglary in Benedict where they stole approximately $500 from one business and caused significant property damage to another on Sunday minutes before being pulled over by the NSP. According to court records, the two have not been charged yet. The incidents are still under investigation.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments