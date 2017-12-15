Electronic Logging Device Enforcement Begins

DECEMBER 15, 2017 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — On December 18, 2017 the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) will begin enforcement of the ELD (Electronic Logging Device) Mandate, which was signed into law in 2015. This new electronic logging technology affects any motor carrier or driver that is required to keep track of Hours of Service by preparing a log book and has a number of technical and practical considerations as the systems are put into use.

Nebraska adopts current and updated Federal Motor Carrier Regulations into state law each year, meaning the ELD regulations are currently part of Nebraska law with an effective date of December 18, 2017, and will be enforceable by the Nebraska State Patrol. The FMCSA has a number of resources available on their website (www.fmcsa.dot.gov) related to the new rules. Users should simply search “ELD” and they will be provided links to several applicable portions of the website including rules, approved devices, and frequently asked questions.

Due to the complexities of the rules and regulations, along with associated exemptions and extensions for certain segments of the motor carrier industry, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Trucking Association, and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration cooperatively conducted town hall meetings throughout the state to provide guidance and answer questions earlier this year.

As the implementation begins, the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division will dedicate additional staff and service hours to answer questions from the public for approximately the next two weeks, based on volume. Persons with questions about the ELD Mandate are encouraged to contact the Carrier Enforcement Division of the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-471-0105 during business hours.

Officers who are familiar with the rules, exemptions, and extensions will be on duty to answer questions and provide direction as the rule comes into full effect. Questions can also be submitted via email at eld@nebraska.gov. For additional assistance and links to the Carrier Enforcement division, visit www.statepatrol.nebraska.gov.