Elm Creek children injured in electrocution, one fatally

Two Elm Creek children were injured following electrical contact, one of them fatally. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, it occured around 4:32pm on Tuesday on a rural Elm Creek farm. Two children were transported from the scene to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. One of the children, 7-year-old Aubree Hubbard, died shortly after arrival. The other child, a 5-year-old brother, received non-life threating injures and was admitted to CHI GSH. Preliminary investigation indicates this was an accidental electrocution incident, foul play is not suspected.

The investigation continues with assistance from members of the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, Elm Creek Volunteer Rescue Squad, CHI GSH paramedics and the Nebraska Electrical Inspector Division.