An 18-year-old rural Elwood man was arrested Monday afternoon on a Dawson County Warrant for First Degree Sexual Assault. Cody W. Gutierrez was released from custody after 10% of $250,000 bond was posted for him. The case stems from a Dawson County Sheriff’s Office investigation into an alleged incident on September 10, 2017 in the Lexington area involving a 14-year-old girl. Gutierrez’s arraignment in Dawson County Court has been set for October 3, 2017 at 9:00am.