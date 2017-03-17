Elwood resident arrested on drug charges

Two people were arrested for drug violations following a traffic stop in Elwood Wednesday night. According to Gosper County Sheriff Dennis Ocken, a deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and then detected the odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle yielded about 6 ounces of Marijuana in packages and one gram of methamphetamine. Also located was a digital scale and other drug packaging materials. The driver of the vehicle was placed under arrest.

Forty-one-year-old Bettina Jones of Elwood was arraigned in Gosper County Court Friday morning on charges of Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond was set at 10% of$10,000. She was appointed a defender and her next court appearance was set for April 21st at 10:30am.

A passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Kristen Elliott of Elwood, was cited on suspicion of Possession of Marijuana- Less than an Ounce and Possession of Paraphernalia, then released from custody.