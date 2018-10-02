class="post-template-default single single-post postid-338609 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
EMA Advisory: Stacy Polenske from North Platte area

BY Nebraska State Patrol | October 2, 2018
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Stacy L. Polenske.

The North Platte Police Department is attempting to locate Stacy L. Polenske, a white female, 51 years old with blond/brown hair and blue eyes. Polenske was last seen in North Platte on September 30th. Polenske has a medical issue, which causes her to be disorientated and she experiences blackouts.

Polenske’s vehicle was located in rural Lincoln County on October 1st. Polenske does not have her cellphone or medications. If located please call the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8047.

 

