EMA: Two babies from Sidney, NE

EMA: Two babies from Sidney, NE

BY KRVN News | October 10, 2018
EMA: Two babies from Sidney, NE
Endangered Missing Advisory

Endangered Missing Advisories were issued Wednesday afternoon for two babies from the Sidney area. Both were last seen in Sidney on October 6th and were last seen in a blue Chrysler mini-van with Iowa license plates GBK096. The Sidney Police Department identifies the missing children as one-year-old Franklin Blakely, a white male child with light brown hair and two-year-old Stanley Skidmore, a bi-racial male child with black hair and brown eyes.

Both are in the company of 45-year-old Donald Winslow and 24-year-old Cherokee Blakely. If located please call the Sidney Police Department at 308-254-5515 or 911.

 

