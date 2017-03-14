Emerald Ash Borer Workshops to be Held in York, Seward, and Clay Counties

YORK, Neb. – York County will be holding an Emerald Ash Borer Workshop to help many homeowners who are concerned about the invasive beetle.

The workshops, presented by Sarah Browning, Nebraska Extension Educator, will share information about the emerald ash borer, what to look for in your ash trees, and management decisions for homeowners to consider.

The workshop will be this Thursday from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the 4-H Building on the York County Fairgrounds. A light supper will be served prior to the program. No charge, but you must RSVP to each county extension.

A similar workshop will be held at Seward’s Civic Center on March 23, as well as, Clay Center’s Fairgrounds Activity Building on March 30.