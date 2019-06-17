Emergency Missing Advisory for Grand Island woman cancelled

Grand Island — An Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) issued Sunday evening by Nebraska law enforcement to determine the location of 75 year old Eufemia Cruz of Grand Island, a Hispanic female who suffers from memory loss, has been cancelled. The alert was cancelled due to her being found safe by someone who saw the EMA according to the City of Grand Island and Hall County Emergency Management Department. This advisory was issue for State Patrol Troop C with headquarters in Grand Island. For more information visit the Nebraska State Patrol website at http://nsp.ne.gov/ema