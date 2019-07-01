Emergency Missing Advisory for Thayer County Girl Cancelled

The advisory was issued for Troop C and Troop H. The Thayer County Sheriff’s Office requested the Emergency Missing Advisory be issued early Sunday. It was cancelled at midday when she was located.

Thayer County, Neb. — The Endangered Missing Advisory to find Hailey Baca, has been cancelled after she was found safe, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The 14 year old Thayer County girl was determined to be missing early Sunday and had been seen in a Gold 2001 Ford Taurus driven by Kenton Meyer, a 21 year old male.

Previous Story:

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Hailey Baca.

The Thayer County Sheriffs office is attempting to locate Hailey Baca, a 14 year old white female, 5’6, 140, Hazel eyes and brown hair, last seen wearing a black bikini. She was seen in a Gold 2001 Ford Taurus with no license plates driven by Kenton Meyer, a 21 year old male, 5’4, 150 Blue eyes and black hair. The Thayer County Sheriff’s office believes Hailey may be in danger. Call 911 or Thayer County Sheriff’s office at 402-768-6139 with any information.

This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop C, Troop H

For more information visit our website at http://nsp.ne. gov/ema