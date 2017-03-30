Emergency Order Issued to Hickman Child Care Provider After Girl Tests Positive for THC

HICKMAN, Neb. (AP) _ A southeastern Nebraska child care provider is in hot water after authorities say a child in her care tested positive for the psychoactive drug in marijuana.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a Lincoln hospital emergency room for a 2-year-old girl brought in for being lethargic. Doctors discovered the toddler was suffering from exposure to THC.

After questioning from investigators, the child’s 31-year-old in-home day care operator in Hickman said she had baked marijuana brownies and used the same pan to bake cookies for her day-care children.

The woman has been ticketed on suspicion of child abuse. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which licenses her day care, is investigating.

Officials have recommended other children at the day care be tested for the drug.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order closing a child care provider this afternoon.

Michelle M. Nicklas, 19900 South 96th St, Hickman, can’t provide care for any children other than her own.

Nicklas may request a hearing within 15 days of receiving the emergency order. The hearing is held within 10 days of the request, unless a continuance is granted.

DHHS has notified parents of the children enrolled in this child care program of the situation.

An emergency order is issued whenever the Department finds that an emergency exists requiring immediate action to protect the physical well-being and safety of a child in a child care program.