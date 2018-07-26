Endangered Missing Advisory Activated: Kent Tietjen

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Kent Tietjen.

The Thayer County Sheriff’s office is trying to locate Kent Tietjen, a 63 year old white male of rural Byron. Tietjen is 6′, 200 lbs, blue eyes and short gray hair. Tietjen has a medical condition which causes confusion and his vehicle was located in a ditch 3 miles North of his residence in rural Thayer County. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kent Tietjen call 911 or Thayer County Sheriff at 402-768-6139.