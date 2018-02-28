Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Grand Island boy

Grand Island, Ne. — Authorities are searching for an 18-month-old boy who was taken from his daycare Tuesday, according to an Endangered Missing Advisory alert from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Parker Sain was taken from daycare by his biological father, Joshua Sain, 26, according to the alert.

The Grand Island Police Department believe Parker may be in danger.

Parker was last seen wearing a dark blue coat with grey liner, dark blue sweatpants, light blue shirt and tan baby work boots.

The two may be traveling in a white 2000 Pontiac Grand AM 2 door and might be in the McCook or Furnas County area, according to the EMA alert.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Parker or Joshua contact 911 or the Grand Island Police Department at (308) 385-5400.