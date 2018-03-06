class="post-template-default single single-post postid-295421 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for missing Cass County woman | KRVN Radio

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for missing Cass County woman

BY KRVN News | March 6, 2018
Home News Regional News
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for missing Cass County woman
Courtesy/ Nebraska State Patrol. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Sandra G. Root.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Sandra G. Root.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Sandra G. Root, WF, age 70, 5-3,grey hair, 115lbs, last seen wearing long black coat, black boots, grey ear muffs. Root was last seen March 2, at 8:30 PM in South Bend and may be on foot. Information indicates Root may be suffering a medical episode and may be disoriented. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Root call 911 or the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 402-296-9370.

For more information visit our website at http://nsp.ne.gov/ema

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments