class="post-template-default single single-post postid-330524 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Nebraska man | KRVN Radio

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Nebraska man

BY Media Release | August 22, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Nebraska man
Courtesy/Charles Folsom.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Charles Folsom.

The Fremont Police Department is attempting to locate Charles Folsom, who is a 90 year old, white male, approximately 5’09″ tall, approximately 145 pounds, with hazel eyes and who is bald.

Folsom was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt and black pants. Folsom currently has a sling on his right arm and drives a 2006 Gray Chevrolet Equinox bearing Nebraska license plate number 5-B2344.

Folsom was last seen in the Fremont, Nebraska, at approximately 11:00 a.m. on August 21, 2018. If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Fremont Police Department at 402-727-2677, immediately.

This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop A, Troop B, Troop C, Troop D, Troop E, Troop H

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments