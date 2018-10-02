Endangered Missing Advisory: Tammy Kamler from Valentine area

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Tammy J. Kamler.

The Valentine Police Department is attempting to locate Tammy J. Kamler, a white female, 5’3″, 225 lbs., 25 years old with short brown hair and brown eyes. Kamler was last seen in the Valentine area September 30th. Kamler has a diminished mental capacity and suffers depression, anxiety, diabetes, and high blood pressure. It is unknown if Kamler is taking her medication. Kamler has recently spoken about going to Minnesota. Kamler has a driver’s license but no vehicle. If located please call the Valentine Police Department at 402-376-3055 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-331-3334.

