Enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday evening

Another round of thunderstorms could occur Tuesday evening. Some of these storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds the primary threat. There could also be isolated tornadoes and locally heavy rainfall which may cause flooding. Senior Meteorologist Shawn Rossi with the National Weather Service, Hastings…

“We have a boundary to our northwest that’s approaching our area….and we’ve got a lot of instability around…the atmosphere is very ripe for convection to develop as we get into the late afternoon hours, so we’re looking at a chance of fairly widespread storms as we get towards early evening with the potential of those storms being severe….our main concern at the moment is large hail, slightly lesser concern would be damaging wind gusts and then a lower concern would ge tornadoes…but all of things are possible tonight.”

Rossi says there wasn’t any widespread damage from Monday night’s thunderstorms, but a lightning strike caused a barn near Orleans to catch fire and burn. Orleans Fire & Rescue was paged…their crews were assisted by Alma Fire Department.