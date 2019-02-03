Enjoy a unique Valentine’s Day experience at a Nebraska state park

LINCOLN, Neb. – This Valentine’s Day, plan something truly memorable and enjoy a getaway at a Nebraska state park. Several parks will offer romantic meals, lodging specials, gift packages and much more.

Eugene T. Mahoney State Park (SP) offers a 30 percent discount on lodging Feb. 10-14. Make a reservation and add a Valentine gift package that includes a single stem rose, glassware, sparkling juice, Nebraskaland items, chocolates and more. On Feb. 14 only, sign up for the couples’ painting class or enjoy couples’ ice skating at the outdoor pavilion.

Platte River SP will hold a Valentine’s dinner at Walter Scott Lodge Feb. 14-15 with entrees such as steak, chicken, shrimp and grilled walleye. The relaxed atmosphere is perfect for both families and couples, and comfortable cabin lodging is available for an extended stay.

Enjoy gorgeous lakeside views, a 30 percent lodging discount and Valentine’s gift packages including flowers, sparkling juice, chocolates and other goodies at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area Feb. 15-17.

The ever-popular Birds and Breakfast event at Ponca SP Feb. 15-16 features birding tours, a Saturday morning breakfast, complimentary wine or cider and other activities.

Find further details online at Outdoornebraska.org/parkevents. Some restrictions apply.

Reservations can be made at Outdoornebraska.org or by calling 402-471-1414 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. A park permit is required for each vehicle entering a state park.