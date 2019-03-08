Entertainment lineup announced for 2019 Adams County Fairfest!

We are excited to announce our 2019 Adams County Fairfest Lineup!

July 17th, 2019 – Shenandoah – 8:30 pm

July 18th, 2019 – Aaron Watson with Special Guests Jason Pritchett and Kylie Morgan – 7:30 pm

July 19th, 2019 – Sawyer Brown with David Lee Murphy – 7:30 pm

July 20th, 2019 – Hairball with Special Guest…..TBD – 7:30 pm

July 21st, 2019 – Demolition Derby – Wreckless Promotions – 5:00 pm

Single Tickets and Ticket Packs will go on sale starting at 8:00 am on Friday, March 8th, 2019. Tickets are available only by calling or stopping in the fairgrounds office. On March 25th, 2019 tickets will be available to purchase online as well as in the office. Ticket Packs consist of one ticket to each concert. Demo is NOT included in the ticket packs. Single Ticket prices begin at $30 and go up to $40. Ticket Pack prices begin at $90 and go up to $120. Demo Tickets – Adult $12, Children 6-12 $6. Ages five and under are free if sitting on your lap.