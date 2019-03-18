class="post-template-default single single-post postid-372934 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Entrepreneurs get behind bill aimed at attracting startups | KRVN Radio

Entrepreneurs get behind bill aimed at attracting startups

BY Associated Press | March 18, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Entrepreneurs get behind bill aimed at attracting startups

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska bill that would increase funding aimed at attracting more startup companies to state is getting support from successful entrepreneurs.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Evan Luxon, co-founder of Centese, was among those who testified Wednesday in support of a bill that would increase funding in the Nebraska Business Innovation Act. The $4 million in additional funding would bring total funding to nearly $10 million annually.

Luxon says his small but growing medical equipment company, now based in his hometown of Omaha, would still be in San Francisco if not for the program that began eight years ago to help entrepreneurs.
Supporters of Legislative Bill 334 say the extra state funding would encourage more startups in Nebraska.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments