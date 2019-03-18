Entrepreneurs get behind bill aimed at attracting startups

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska bill that would increase funding aimed at attracting more startup companies to state is getting support from successful entrepreneurs.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Evan Luxon, co-founder of Centese, was among those who testified Wednesday in support of a bill that would increase funding in the Nebraska Business Innovation Act. The $4 million in additional funding would bring total funding to nearly $10 million annually.

Luxon says his small but growing medical equipment company, now based in his hometown of Omaha, would still be in San Francisco if not for the program that began eight years ago to help entrepreneurs.

Supporters of Legislative Bill 334 say the extra state funding would encourage more startups in Nebraska.