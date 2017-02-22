Environmental account releases to occur in Platte River

Water releases from the Environmental Account at Lake McConaughy will be occuring through March 15th. The late-winter release is coordinated through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program to assist such threatened and endangered species as the whooping crane, piping plover and interior least tern.

The release is intended to mimic historic high flows that helped remove vegetation from river banks and kept the river wide and shallow with bare stretches of sand. Such areas are desired habitats for the threatened and endangered birds.