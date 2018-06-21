EPA providing nearly $70M loan for Omaha sewer project

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Omaha has obtained a nearly $70 million federal loan to help the city vastly reduce water pollution from overwhelmed sewers.

The Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release Thursday that rain runoff fills the combined sewage and stormwater sewer system in eastern Omaha’s Saddle Creek basin, sending millions of gallons of polluted runoff and untreated sewage into a Missouri River tributary. The low-interest loan’s expected to save

city taxpayers about $20 million.

The EPA says the planned treatment basin will collect and treat up to 320 million gallons of wastewater and stormwater daily that

otherwise would have spilled into the Missouri River tributary during wet weather.

Construction is expected to begin next spring.