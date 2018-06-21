EPA providing nearly $70M loan for Omaha sewer project

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-319251 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 21, 2018
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Omaha has obtained a nearly $70 million federal loan to help the city vastly reduce water pollution from overwhelmed sewers.

The Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release Thursday that rain runoff fills the combined sewage and stormwater sewer system in eastern Omaha’s Saddle Creek basin, sending millions of gallons of polluted runoff and untreated sewage into a Missouri River tributary. The low-interest loan’s expected to save
city taxpayers about $20 million.

The EPA says the planned treatment basin will collect and treat up to 320 million gallons of wastewater and stormwater daily that
otherwise would have spilled into the Missouri River tributary during wet weather.

Construction is expected to begin next spring.

