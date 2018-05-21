EPA to clean topsoil of Lincoln homes near smelting plant

Lincoln, Neb. — The Environmental Protection Agency is providing new topsoil to about 15 homes near a former smelting plant in Lincoln this spring.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the more than $290,000 federal remediation project is cleaning up topsoil from residential properties with potentially high levels of lead.

Neighboring properties to Lincoln’s old Northwestern Metal Co. smelting plant were tested after smelting plants were discovered to be potential pollution sites.

Environmental experts say lead contamination can create health risks for pregnant women and young children.

EPA spokesman Ben Washburn says the agency or the state has identified 15 yards out of 64 sampled that are candidates for remediation.

The project will offer eligible property owners new dirt, sod and two weeks of watering.