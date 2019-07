COZAD – A Eustis woman is dead after succumbing to her injuries from an accident near Cozad.

According to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Shelly Masoner died Wednesday from injuries sustained in an accident on Highway 21 south of Cozad on Tuesday.

Masoner’s 2006 Chevrolet Sedan struck moving water causing the vehicle to roll on its top in the ditch and fill with water. No restraints were in use.