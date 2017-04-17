Every senator’s priority bill and current standing

LINCOLN–With fewer than 25 days left in this legislative session, Nebraska lawmakers have each identified one priority bill, hoping to see consideration on the floor before the Legislature’s scheduled adjournment in early June.

Below is a list of each senator’s priority bill or resolution separated by committee. Each bill or resolution is summarized and includes where the bill currently stands in the Legislature. Bills listed as under enrollment and review are at a stage after first- or second-round approval in which amendments are incorporated and the language is checked for grammar and technical consistencies.

Banking Commerce

LB92, sponsored by Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward, would ensure health coverage of telemedicine services as long as the service is in-state. LB92 is currently in enrollment and review.

LB641, sponsored by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, would direct the Department of Economic Development to establish a Bioscience Innovation Program under the Business Innovation Act and creates a Bioscience Innovation Cash Fund to support the bioscience industry. LB641 is currently in enrollment and review.

Business Labor

LB181, sponsored by Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island, would allow an employee to get reimbursement from an employer for a medical exam from a physician other than the employer-appointed physician. LB181 is currently in general file.

LB248, sponsored by Sen. Burke J. Harr of Omaha, would adopt the Youth Opportunities in Learning and Occupations Act to help Nebraska youth learn employment skills. LB248 is currently in general file.

Education

LB144, sponsored by Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, would change the allocation of state aid to schools by reducing the assessed value of agricultural and horticultural land in the school aid formula. LB144 is currently in referral.

LB265, sponsored by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would provide a minimum amount of state aid for school districts on a per-student basis. This amount would increase from $1,500 per student in 2018-19 to $5,500 per student in 2022-23. LB265 is currently in referral.

LB427, sponsored by Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, would require schools to provide breastfeeding accommodations for student-parents. LB427 is currently in enrollment and review.

LB484, sponsored by Sen. Rick Kolowski of Omaha, would create a School Financing Review Commission that would annually evaluate the school aid formula. LB484 is currently in referral.

LB651, sponsored by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, would adopt the Nebraska Reading Improvement Act. This would require public schools to progress students from one grade to another based, in part, on reading proficiency. LB651 is currently in referral.

LB595, sponsored by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, would allow teachers and administrators to use necessary force or physical restraint to subdue an unruly student. LB595 is currently in general file.

Executive Board

LB376, sponsored by Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk, would donate the land at the Norfolk Regional Center to Northeast Community College. This land would then be used as a technology park. LB376 is currently in select file.

Government, Military, and Veterans Affairs

LR6, sponsored by Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, would serve as Nebraska’s application for a convention of states under the authority of Article V of the United States Constitution for proposing constitutional amendments. LR6 is currently in general file.

LR1CA, sponsored by Sen. John Murante of Gretna, would let Nebraska voters decide whether photo identification should be required when voting. LR1CA is currently in referral.

LB34, sponsored by Sen. Laura Ebke of Crete, would require that for any person filing as a partisan candidate, that affiliated party must have at least 10,000 registered voters in Nebraska. LB34 is currently in enrollment and review.

LB68, sponsored by Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, would prohibit certain firearm regulations by local jurisdictions like counties and cities. LB68 is currently in general file.

LB75, sponsored by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, would restore voting rights of felons after they completed their sentences. LB75 is currently in select file.

LB222, sponsored by Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, would restructure the Nebraska Tourism Commission’s governing board to provide better oversight and fully represent Nebraska tourism. LB222 is currently in E and R.

LB340, sponsored by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, would transfer all authority from the Division of Veterans’ Homes of the Department of Health and Human Services to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. LB340 is currently in enrollment and review.

LB432, sponsored by Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, would eliminate the ability of taxing entities to implement a delinquent tax. LB432 is currently in enrollment and review.

LB661, sponsored by Sen. John Kuehn of Heartwell, would ensure confidentiality to those involved in the manufacturing, supplying or prescribing of lethal injection drugs. LB661 is currently in general file.

Health and Human Services

LB88, sponsored by Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, would adopt the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact and the Nurse Licensure Compact. This would allow military spouses to get temporary licenses for a variety of professions if they meet equivalent requirements. LB88 is currently in enrollment and review.

LB91, sponsored by Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha, would provide better definitions of diseases for which infants are screened. It would also allow the Department of Health and Human Services to charge up to $20 for these screenings. LB91 is currently in select file.

LB195, sponsored by Sen. Joni Craighead of Omaha, would require all health care facilities that provide mammography to include the patient’s breast tissue density classification in the mammography report to raise awareness of the impact of breast density on cancer detection.

LB195 is currently in enrollment and review.

LB223, sponsored by Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, would amend the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program. LB223 is currently in referral.

LB225, sponsored by Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue, would allow the Department of Health and Human Services alternative response to provide support and service to families who are subject to child welfare reports. LB225 is currently in enrollment and review.

LB358, sponsored by Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, would change eligibility provisions for families who receive support from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Families would be able to receive raises or other income increases without losing SNAP eligibility. LB358 is currently in general file.

LB417, sponsored by Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston, would allow the Department of Health and Human Services to continue using alternative response to keep children at risk of child abuse and neglect safe. LB417 is currently in select file.

LB506, sponsored by Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, would adopt the Compassion and Care for Medically Challenging Pregnancies Act. This would require a physician to provide perinatal hospice care information to parents with an unborn child with a lethal fetal anomaly. LB506 is currently in enrollment and review.

LB578, sponsored by Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, would change Medicaid reimbursement for ground emergency medical transports. This would reimburse public and nonprofit transports the same as hospitals and other medical providers. LB578 is currently in referral.

Judiciary

LB122, sponsored by Sen. Roy Baker of Lincoln, would not allow any caregiver to arbitrarily deny visitation to a person in a health care facility. LB122 is currently in enrollment and review.

LB158, sponsored by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, would require appointment of counsel for a juvenile if a juvenile court petition is filed. LB158 is currently in general file.

LB173, sponsored by Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, would prohibit an employer from discriminating based on sexual orientation and gender identity. LB173 is currently in general file.

LB259, sponsored by Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, would provide county courts with the ability to consider competency motions and allow city attorneys the authority to file competency motions. LB259 is currently in referral.

LB268, sponsored by Sen. Paul Schumacher of Columbus, would change state laws relating to reimbursement of Medicaid payments made by the State Department of Health and Human Services and would require applicants for Medicaid to disclose certain assets. LB268 is currently in general file.

LB444, sponsored by Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, would prohibit cities or counties from cancelling health insurance provided to law enforcement officers if they are injured on duty. LB444 is currently in select file.

LB447, sponsored by Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences from certain felonies. LB447 is currently in select file.

LB622, sponsored by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, would adopt the Medical Cannabis Act. LB622 is currently in general file.

Revenue

LB44, sponsored by Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse, would adopt the Remote Seller Sales Tax Collection Act. This act would require remote sellers, even those online with no physical presence in Nebraska, to pay sales tax if their Nebraska revenue exceeds $100,000 or if there are 200 or more separate Nebraska transactions. LB44 is currently in general file.

LB161, sponsored by Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, would extend the carryover period from one to 20 years for companies that have or will file an application under the Nebraska Advantage Act. LB161 is currently in enrollment and review.

LB233, sponsored by Sen. John Stinner of Gering, would change revenue and tax provisions. Some examples include: changing tax credit language in the Affordable Housing Tax Credit Act, repealing the Low-Income Home Energy Conservation Act and eliminating obsolete language for raffles and lotteries. LB233 is currently in general file.

LB291, sponsored by Sen. Tyson Larson of O’Neill, would adopt the Special Economic Impact Zone Act. This would encourage more business on Indian reservations in Nebraska by offering businesses income and sales tax relief. LB291 is currently in enrollment and review.

LB337, sponsored by Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, would defer tax rate reduction in 2019 if the State General Fund growth rate is less than 3.5 percent. The deferral would remain in effect between 2020 and 2026 unless the growth exceeds 4.2 percent. LB337 is currently in referral.

LB338, sponsored by Sen. Lydia Brasch of Bancroft, would adopt the Agricultural Valuation Fairness Act. This bill would change ag land valuation in Nebraska from sale prices to income potential, with an eye toward lowering property taxes for farmers. LB338 is currently in referral.

LB535, sponsored by Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, would exempt oil, gas and mineral leases from having to file a Real Estate Transfer Statement with the register of deeds. LB535 is currently in select file.

LB640, sponsored by Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, would change the Property Tax Credit Act and provide school district property tax relief. LB640 is currently in referral.

Transportation and Telecommunications

LB271, sponsored by Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, would allow the Nebraska Department of Roads to assume certain responsibilities regarding national environmental laws. This would hasten construction projects by eliminating federal environmental approval. LB271 is currently in enrollment and revuew.

LB368, sponsored by Sen. John Lowe of Kearney, would remove the requirement of a motorcycle rider, age 21 or over, to wear a helmet. The rider could instead only wear eye protection. This bill would also prohibit children 6 years or younger from being a passenger on a motorcycle on Nebraska highways. LB368 is currently in general file.

Urban Affairs

LB9, sponsored by Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha, would adopt the Radon Resistant New Construction Act. This would establish a task force to review and recommend radon-resistant construction standards. LB9 is currently in enrollment and review.

LB496, sponsored by Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, would amend the Community Development Law to allow first and second class cities and villages to carry out construction of workforce housing. LB496 is currently in general file.