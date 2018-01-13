EVFD raising funds for protective gear and equipment

The Eddyville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a pancake fundraiser this Sunday January 14th from 11:00am to 2:00pm in the Eddyville Community Hall. They’ll be serving eggs, pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice. Firefighter Kirk Bruno said a freewill offering will be taken with all the proceeds going towards updated equipment and protective gear as well as fire school training for new trainees this Spring.

Being a small fire department, Fire Chief Chuck Stryker says they don’t have the funds to buy new and replaceable equipment, so they appreciate all the help they receive from this fundraiser. He says some of their most pressing needs is protective clothing for firefighters also known as bunker gear. He says it costs over $900 for jackets, helmets, boots and gloves. Besides needing to be replaced from time to time, most of thier gear is outdated. He estimates they have about 5 good sets currently.

Those unable to make the pancake fundraiser can send their donations to: Eddyville Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 152, Eddyville,

NE 68834.