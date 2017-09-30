Evil to awaken in Brady canyons

The canyons south of Brady will come alive next month – with every sort of monster imaginable.

Those who think they are brave enough to walk through the area are welcome to try it, but the experience is not for the faint of heart.

“Last year we had over 100 people come out, and every single one of them left screaming,” said Janelle Higgins, North Platte Community College head softball coach. “There were no ‘winners’ who made it through without getting scared.”

This is the second year that the NPCC softball team and Whitetail Screen Print have hosted a haunted trail in the canyons. The attraction will be open from 9 p.m. to midnight Oct. 13-14 along a half-mile stretch in Potter’s Pasture.

The fact that the event is on Friday the 13th adds to the creepiness, as does the barrage of creatures planned to make an appearance. Everything from scarecrows and pandas to ‘not so fluffy’ bunnies will run, jump and even climb around those who dare to chance the trail.

Admission is $5 cash. No checks, debit cards or credit cards will be accepted. Proceeds will go toward the softball team’s spring travel expenses.

Higgins recommends that those who visit the attraction wear walking shoes and other clothing appropriate for hiking. Anyone under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Directions to Potter’s Pasture Old Camp:

Take I-80 to Brady (exit 199). Go south on 56 D, and at 2.7 miles, turn right onto Brady-Moorfield Road. At 9.2 miles, the pavement ends. At 9.7 miles, on the left, is the entrance to Old Camp.