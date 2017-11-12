Evnen calls voting security, public safety and economic security top priorities

Lincoln attorney Bob Evnen is a GOP candidate for Nebraska Secretary of State. He announced his candidacy in April and hasn’t wavered on his main priorities. One of them being voting security.

Evnen says, “We don’t get our rights from the king, or a monarch or a dictator. Our rights are a gift from the almighty and we govern ourselves…we elect people from among ourselves to go represent us and enforce our laws. Unless we as citizens and voters have confidence in the integrity of those elections, then everything those elected officials do is called into question. If we don’t have confidence in the integrity of the elections, then we’re not going to have confidence in the laws that are passed and are being enforced.”

The Secretary of State sits on the Nebraska Board of Pardons. Evnen says as a member of that body, he would base decisions about prison inmates based on public safety.

Economic security through economic development is another priority. He says the Secretary of State is the protocol officer of the state and as such is Nebraska’s ambassador to the world. Among his goals would be to work to improve the state’s economic prospects by expanding Nebraska’s exports worldwide.

Evnen is looking to succeed John Gale, who is not running for re-election in 2018. Evnen says the first day he can file is Dec. 1.

So far, no one else has announced their intention to run against Evnen.