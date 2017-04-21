(Audio) Evnen will run for Secretary of State

Bob Evnen of Lincoln has announced his intention to enter the 2018 race for Nebraska Secretary of State. Evnen, a Republican, is a former State Board of Education member and a Lincoln attorney. He served on the State Board of Education from 2005 to 2013. Current Secretary of State John Gale, also a Republican, said last month that he will not seek another term after serving 17 years in office.

Evnen says one of his top priorities would be to advocate for voter identification requirements…..

Evnen has been active in the Nebraska Republican Party for years and worked extensively with the group Nebraskans for the Death Penalty last year to reinstate capital punishment. Another priority of his is public safety. Evnen says as a member of the Nebraska Board of Pardons, he would stand with victims and be tough on criminals.

The Secretary of State serves as chief protocol officer of the state and Evnen says he looks forward to working with Governor Ricketts to secure Nebraska’s economic future by expanding Nebraska’s exports world-wide.

Evnen has picked up some early endorsements from key members of his party. U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, Mark Quandahl, a former state senator and state education board member and former Gov. Kay Orr joined him on Monday as he kicked off his campaign at the State Capitol.

Evnen stopped in Lexington Wednesday as part of a week-long tour of the state.