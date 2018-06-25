class="post-template-default single single-post postid-319845 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Ex-coach acquitted of sex assault, convicted of child abuse

BY Associated Press | June 25, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A jury has convicted a former Lincoln High School girls basketball coach of child abuse but acquitted him of sexually assaulting a student in a classroom.

Lancaster County District Court records say the verdicts were rendered Friday for 34-year-old Marcus Perry. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 2.

Police say a 17-year-old student told school officials and officers that Perry touched her genitals in an in-school suspension room on Dec. 7. She testified that she didn’t consent to the contact but also testified that she didn’t get up and leave or tell him to stop.

