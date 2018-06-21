class="post-template-default single single-post postid-319239 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Ex-Creighton student sentenced 30 days in jail for slashing woman’s neck | KRVN Radio

Ex-Creighton student sentenced 30 days in jail for slashing woman’s neck

BY Associated Press | June 21, 2018
Home News Regional News
Ex-Creighton student sentenced 30 days in jail for slashing woman’s neck

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A former Creighton University student accused of slashing a fellow student’s neck has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years’ probation.

Twenty-year-old Christopher Wheeler was sentenced in Douglas County District Court on Wednesday. He pleaded no contest in April to second-degree assault. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a charge of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police have said Wheeler entered the dorm room of a 19-year-old student he didn’t know in February 2017 and swiped at her neck with a pocketknife, scarring the woman but not seriously injuring her.

Wheeler had sought to argue that that his fraternity hazed him into a state of intoxication so severe that it caused his actions, but a judge ruled last month that he could not use that defense.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments