Ex-employee Charged with Theft from Nebraska College

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A former Southeast Community College employee on the school’s Milford campus has been charged with theft after officials say she stole more than $20,000 from the college.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports (http://bit.ly/2sV1xdn ) that 58-year-old Stephany Canning, of Seward, was charged Thursday in Seward County following an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol. Canning was fired from her job as an accounts receivable specialist in November. She had worked for the college for 37 years.

Prosecutors say Canning had the authority to forgive debt if the college could not collect payments. Officials say she accepted money to settle various accounts, which she kept, then marked the debt as forgiven instead of paid.

SCC says no students were adversely affected and that accounting procedures were revised to prevent future mishandling.