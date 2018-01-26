Ex-employee gets probation for embezzlement

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A former Lincoln grocery store employee has been given five years of probation for embezzling thousands of dollars in money orders.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 27-year-old Aimee O’Callaghan also was ordered Tuesday at her to pay nearly $64,000 in restitution. She’s already paid nearly $15,000.

O’Callaghan pleaded no contest to theft by deception.

Police say bookkeepers discovered a large discrepancy in cash receipts and deposits and tracked it to O’Callaghan, who admitted she took money orders to pay a mortgage, car loans, student loans and other bills.

The thefts from the Schmick’s Market occurred during 2015 and 2016.