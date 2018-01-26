class="post-template-default single single-post postid-286650 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Ex-employee gets probation for embezzlement | KRVN Radio

Ex-employee gets probation for embezzlement

BY Associated Press | January 26, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A former Lincoln grocery store employee has been given five years of probation for embezzling thousands of dollars in money orders.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 27-year-old Aimee O’Callaghan also was ordered Tuesday at her to pay nearly $64,000 in restitution. She’s already paid nearly $15,000.

O’Callaghan pleaded no contest to theft by deception.

Police say bookkeepers discovered a large discrepancy in cash receipts and deposits and tracked it to O’Callaghan, who admitted she took money orders to pay a mortgage, car loans, student loans and other bills.

The thefts from the Schmick’s Market occurred during 2015 and 2016.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
