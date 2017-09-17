class="post-template-default single single-post postid-259995 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Ex-faculty member, wife give $10M to Creighton University

BY Associated Press | September 17, 2017
Courtesy/Creighton University -- former faculty member George Haddix, and his wife Susan

OMAHA, Neb.  —  Officials say a former faculty member and his wife have given $10 million to Creighton University for academic programming in the College of Arts and Sciences.

College officials say the gift from George and Susan Haddix will support four academic initiatives, including renovation of the Rigge Science Building laboratories.

One of the initiatives, the Haddix 24th Street STEM Corridor program, annually will help around 10 top high school science students from Omaha North, Omaha South and Omaha Central high schools.

They will work summers with the university’s faculty.
George Haddix earned a master’s degree at Creighton and later taught math there before carving out a career in business.

