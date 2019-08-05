class="post-template-default single single-post postid-399592 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Ex-Fort Calhoun postmaster gets probation for false expenses

BY Associated Press | August 5, 2019
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A former eastern Nebraska postmaster has been sentenced to probation for embezzling from the Fort Calhoun Post Office.

Federal prosecutors say 54-year-old Steven Whitesel, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced Friday in Omaha’s federal court to four years’ probation and 160 hours of community service. He also was ordered to pay nearly $70,000 in restitution and a $5,000 fine.
Whitesel was convicted of misappropriation of postal funds.

Prosecutors say Whitesel submitted false mileage reimbursement requests to illegally collect nearly $70,000. The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

