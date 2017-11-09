Ex-Lincoln police officer arrested in sex assault case

LINCOLN, Neb. – A former Lincoln police officer who left the force last month amid a sex assault investigation has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

The Nebraska State Patrol says in a news release Wednesday that investigators arrested 54-year-old Gregory Cody.

The patrol says the arrest came after someone reported an assault to a health care professional at a Lincoln hospital. The hospital then reported the assault to the State Patrol on Oct. 17.

Cody had not been formally charged by late Wednesday afternoon, and he could not be reached for comment.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Lincoln attorney John Ball is

representing Cody. Ball did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

A Lincoln police spokeswoman said she could not comment before the department’s statement was issued later Wednesday.