Ex-Memorial Stadium announcer convicted of bilking widow

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A former public address announcer at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln has been convicted of bilking an 88-year-old Lincoln woman out of more than $100,000 before her 2015 death.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a jury found 52-year-old Patrick Combs guilty Thursday of attempted theft, abuse of a vulnerable adult and theft. He was acquitted of a count of unauthorized use of a credit card.

Combs’ attorney had maintained that Combs spent the money, but didn’t steal it.

Combs has maintained that the woman and her late husband thought of him as a son and encouraged him to spend estate money earmarked for him in their will _ money that would otherwise be taxed.

Combs’ first trial in 2016 ended in a mistrial.