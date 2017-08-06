Ex-Nebraska deputy attorney general named to appellate bench

OMAHA, Neb. — A former chief deputy attorney general in Nebraska has been nominated for a seat on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Nebraska’s U.S. senators, Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, had recommended Steve Grasz (grahz) to President Donald Trump.

Fischer said in a news release Thursday that Grasz has “sterling credentials and impressive experience.”

After his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. If approved, his nomination would go to the Senate floor for a final vote.

The court is based in St. Louis. Recommendations were sought after

Chief Judge William Jay Riley announced his plans to retire from active service. Grasz is senior counsel at Husch Blackwell in Omaha. He served as chief deputy attorney general for the state from 1991 to 2002.