Ex-Nebraska trooper’s charges dropped in fatal pursuit case

BY Associated Press | May 25, 2018
Former State Patrol Trooper Tim Flick, center, entered not guilty pleas to three counts in Sheridan County Court March, 8, 2018. He's pictured here with his attorney, Dave Domina, right, and Special Prosecutor Joe Stecher, left.

RUSHVILLE, Neb. (AP) _ A special prosecutor has dropped misdemeanor charges against a former Nebraska state trooper involved in a pursuit that led to a deadly crash.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Sheridan County Special Prosecutor Joe Stecher filed a motion Thursday to dismiss Tim Flick’s misdemeanor charges of motor vehicle homicide and making a false statement under oath.

Flick’s charges stem from his role in the 2016 high-speed chase of an
intoxicated motorist in Sheridan County. His trial had been set for next month.

Stecher didn’t elaborate on the reason for requesting the case’s dismissal.

Dashcam videos show Flick saying he used a tactical move to bump a fleeing vehicle so it safely spins out. The car crashed and rolled, killing the driver.

Court records show State Patrol officials later said Flick’s car was struck by the fleeing vehicle.

