class="post-template-default single single-post postid-327833 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Ex-pitcher Chamberlain’s DUI cases may hurt pub plans | KRVN Radio

Ex-pitcher Chamberlain’s DUI cases may hurt pub plans

BY Associated Press | August 8, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Ex-pitcher Chamberlain’s DUI cases may hurt pub plans
Courtesy/AP. Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Joba Chamberlain is seen in the dugout before the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, May 9, 2015, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LINCOLN, Neb. – Two drunken driving cases could stymie an attempt by former Husker and Major League Baseball pitcher Joba Chamberlain’s plans for a pub in Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Chamberlain and his business partners are scheduled to appear Wednesday before the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. The issue: Should their liquor license application be denied because of his DUI cases _ one from 2008, one stemming from an incident May 3 in Lincoln.

The license involves a pub in south Lincoln to be called Chamberlain’s.

Lincoln City Council members knew of both incidents when they approved a license for Chamberlain’s on June 25. But they also said Chamberlain could not have any more alcohol-related violations for a year _ a provision that also must be adopted by the Liquor Control Commission if it also approves the license.

Chamberlain retired from Major League Baseball last year.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments