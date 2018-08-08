Ex-pitcher Chamberlain’s DUI cases may hurt pub plans

LINCOLN, Neb. – Two drunken driving cases could stymie an attempt by former Husker and Major League Baseball pitcher Joba Chamberlain’s plans for a pub in Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Chamberlain and his business partners are scheduled to appear Wednesday before the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. The issue: Should their liquor license application be denied because of his DUI cases _ one from 2008, one stemming from an incident May 3 in Lincoln.

The license involves a pub in south Lincoln to be called Chamberlain’s.

Lincoln City Council members knew of both incidents when they approved a license for Chamberlain’s on June 25. But they also said Chamberlain could not have any more alcohol-related violations for a year _ a provision that also must be adopted by the Liquor Control Commission if it also approves the license.

Chamberlain retired from Major League Baseball last year.