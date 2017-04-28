Ex-player takes assault plea deal in Nebraska college brawl

AUBURN, Neb. (AP) _ A June 21 sentencing hearing in southeast Nebraska has been scheduled for a former Peru State College basketball player who took a plea deal in an assault case stemming from a brawl.

Nebraska City radio station KNCY reports that 25-year-old Jeffland Neverson, of Brooklyn, New York, pleaded no contest and was

convicted Thursday in Nemaha County District Court of felony assault. Prosecutors dropped two related charges in exchange. His trial had been set to begin May 1.

Authorities say the crimes occurred after a fight broke out Sept. 17 last year about a block from the Peru State stadium in Peru, which is 56 miles (89 kilometers) south of Omaha. Several Peru State football and basketball players were involved. At least three of the athletes required medical treatment.