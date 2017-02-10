Ex-teacher accused in student touching case takes plea deal

FRANKLIN, Neb. (AP) _ A former Franklin Public Schools teacher accused of sex abuse has taken a plea deal and been convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Online court records say 29-year-old Eric Rybacki is scheduled to be sentenced March 27. He pleaded no contest to the two counts. In January last year he’d been charged with seven counts of sex assault, five of intentional child abuse and nine counts of misdemeanor assault. Those charges later were changed to two charges of child abuse, which were changed later to the counts of contributing

to the delinquency of a child.

A court document says several girls reported that between Aug. 13 and Dec. 18, 2015, Rybacki would pick them up or touch them inappropriately. He quit on Jan. 27, 2016.