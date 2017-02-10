class="post-template-default single single-post postid-214876 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Ex-teacher accused in student touching case takes plea deal | KRVN Radio

Ex-teacher accused in student touching case takes plea deal

BY Associated Press | February 10, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Ex-teacher accused in student touching case takes plea deal
Courtesy/MGN Online

FRANKLIN, Neb. (AP) _ A former Franklin Public Schools teacher accused of sex abuse has taken a plea deal and been convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Online court records say 29-year-old Eric Rybacki is scheduled to be sentenced March 27. He pleaded no contest to the two counts. In January last year he’d been charged with seven counts of sex assault, five of intentional child abuse and nine counts of misdemeanor assault. Those charges later were changed to two charges of child abuse, which were changed later to the counts of contributing
to the delinquency of a child.

A court document says several girls reported that between Aug. 13 and Dec. 18, 2015, Rybacki would pick them up or touch them inappropriately. He quit on Jan. 27, 2016.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments