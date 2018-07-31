Ex-teacher, Husker player takes deal in sex assault case

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-326325 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | July 31, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A former Lincoln schoolteacher and Husker football player has made a plea deal in a sex assault case.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 41-year-old Sean Applegate pleaded no contest Monday to attempted sexual assault and child abuse. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 12.

He was arrested in April last year after a woman reported that she had been molested by him at his Lincoln home between 2013 and 2014, starting when she was 15.

Applegate was a wingback for the Huskers, 1996-1999. He had worked as an industrial arts teacher at Pound Middle School.

